November 20, 2020
BBC probes interview of Lady Diana
The BBC’s board of directors has approved the appointment of a retired senior judge to lead an independent investigation into the circumstances around a controversial 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.
The announcement came after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed claims this month that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used forged statements and false claims to convince the late royal to agree to the interview.
The investigation will consider if the steps taken by the BBC and Bashir were appropriate and to what extent those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give an interview.
Charles Spencer alleged that in the weeks leading to the interview 25 years ago, Bashir made false claims about senior royals to gain his trust and access to his sister.
The claims included that Diana’s phone was bugged and her bodyguard was plotting against her. He claimed Bashir showed him “false bank statements” purporting to show that two senior royal aides were paid to keep Diana under surveillance.
The BBC carried out an internal investigation when the complaints first surfaced and has said Bashir admitted commissioning mocked-up documents. But the BBC has said that the documents played no part in Diana’s decision to take part in the interview.
The 1995 interview, in which Diana said “there were three of us in this marriage,” was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.
