Ban praises China for ending poverty

FORMER UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has said that eliminating poverty, the number one aim of the UN Millennium Development Goals, had been achieved thanks to the development of China.

Ban said China’s reform and opening-up has lifted hundreds of millions, both in China and elsewhere, out of poverty.

“The World Bank announced proudly in 2010 that the number one goal of the UN Millennium Development Goals was achieved, if we look at the statistics internally, it is because of China,” Ban said.

Ban was speaking on the sidelines of the 2018 Imperial Springs International Forum in Hangzhou.

It has gathered some 200 former world leaders, renowned scholars and business elites in Hangzhou for discussions on the theme of “Advancing Reform and Opening-up, Promoting Win-win cooperation.”

The South Korean career diplomat, who served as UN secretary-general from 2007 to 2016, also highlighted recent increasing challenges to multilateralism that had underpinned world peace and prosperity over the past decades.

Some countries are “not respecting multilateralism, which has been the backbone of international society, this is really worrisome,” he said.

Ban also mentioned the trilateral meeting between himself and Chinese and American leaders during the Group of 20 Hangzhou Summit in 2016, when both China and the United States committed to the Paris Agreement.

That has really accelerated the process of the Paris Agreement coming into effect.

“So that was a great step in terms of China’s contribution to international multilateralism,” he said.

Ban added it was important that the United States and China, the two largest economies and most important leading countries, should be able to work together harmoniously, to deal with all global challenges.

The diplomat said he was encouraged by the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China, which means that people around the world can share the benefit from China’s development achievement.

“We share a future,” said Ban, adding that the initiative is in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.