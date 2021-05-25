Belarus diverts flight to arrest dissident scribe

Home » World

AN opponent of Belarusian president was arrested on Sunday — after the Ryanair plane in which he was traveling was diverted to the country following an alleged bomb threat, according to multiple media reports citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

Opposition leaders have called the diversion of the plane that carried dissident journalist Roman Protasevich a “hijacking” by the Belarus authorities and European leaders have condemned the action.

The press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the president himself ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the airliner after he was informed of the bomb threat. According to the law enforcement authorities, no bomb was found on board.

Deputy air force commander Andrei Gurtsevich said the plane’s crew made the decision to land in Minsk, but Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda claimed the plane was forced to land there.

“I demand to free Roman Protasevich urgently,” tweeted Nauseda.

Protasevich, 26, cofounded the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, a popular opposition outlet in Belarus. Last year, the outlet was declared as extremist after it was used to help organize major protests against Lukashenko.

According to New York Times, the Belarus native has been living in Lithuania for the past few years in exile for his fear over a prison sentence of up to 15 years in his home country.

Data from the flightradar24.com website showed the plane was diverted just two minutes before it was due to cross into Lithuanian airspace. After seven hours on the ground in Minsk, the plane took off and finally landed in Vilnius where Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte was waiting to meet the passengers, based on Reuters report.

Belarus’s investigative agency said it had opened a criminal case into a false bomb threat.

Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called Belarus’s action “contrary to international law” and called for a “strong and effective” reaction, while Germany demanded an “immediate explanation” from Belarus. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the forced landing and arrest a “shocking act.”