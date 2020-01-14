The story appears on
Page A9
January 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Berlin plans to host summit on Libya
Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said yesterday, amid a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts to push for an end to the crisis.
“The preparation for such a conference is ongoing. It should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin,” said Steffen Seibert.
The spokesman said he could not provide a firm date as yet but confirmed that Sunday was a possible option.
Berlin’s confirmation came after a series of talks by parties likely to attend any such summit.
On Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow where both parties — mediators in the crisis — called for international efforts to end the strife in Libya.
Merkel also spoke with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the issue yesterday, according to the Egyptian government.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.