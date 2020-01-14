Berlin plans to host summit on Libya

Home » World

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said yesterday, amid a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts to push for an end to the crisis.

“The preparation for such a conference is ongoing. It should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin,” said Steffen Seibert.

The spokesman said he could not provide a firm date as yet but confirmed that Sunday was a possible option.

Berlin’s confirmation came after a series of talks by parties likely to attend any such summit.

On Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow where both parties — mediators in the crisis — called for international efforts to end the strife in Libya.

Merkel also spoke with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the issue yesterday, according to the Egyptian government.