Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

January 14, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Berlin plans to host summit on Libya

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 January 14, 2020 | Print Edition

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said yesterday, amid a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts to push for an end to the crisis.

“The preparation for such a conference is ongoing. It should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin,” said Steffen Seibert.

The spokesman said he could not provide a firm date as yet but confirmed that Sunday was a possible option.

Berlin’s confirmation came after a series of talks by parties likely to attend any such summit.

On Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow where both parties — mediators in the crisis — called for international efforts to end the strife in Libya.

Merkel also spoke with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the issue yesterday, according to the Egyptian government.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿