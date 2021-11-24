Biden aims to run for re-election

Home » World

United States President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.

“He is. That’s his intention,” Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.

Questions have arisen about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 should Biden decide not to run again. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating.

Biden underwent his first physical examination on Friday since taking office in January and doctors found he has a stiffened gait but was fit to serve.

Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been buoyed last week by congressional passage of a US$1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another US$2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.