June 16, 2021
Biden in Geneva for talks with Putin
US President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva yesterday for the most-watched and tensest part of his first European tour as president: talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
He arrived in Geneva on the eve of the first meeting between US and Russian leaders since 2018, when Putin met Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump in Helsinki.
Biden has called Putin a “worthy adversary” and has said he is hoping to find areas of cooperation with the Russian president.
According to a senior administration official granted anonymity to disclose internal discussions, Biden is hoping to find small areas of agreement with the Russian president, including potentially returning ambassadors back to Washington and Moscow. Both countries have been without a senior diplomat for months.
Biden is also looking to make progress on a new arms control agreement between the two nations, after Russia agreed to a five-year extension of the current agreement in January. And Biden plans to raise issues ranging from cyberattacks to Russia’s alleged involvement in air piracy, as well as Putin’s treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Both Biden and Putin have described the US-Russia relationship as being at an all-time low.
