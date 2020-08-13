Biden makes historic choice for VP

Home » World

US presidential candidate Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

In choosing Harris, Biden embraced a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign. The 55-year-old first-term senator, who is also of South Asian descent, is one of the party’s most prominent figures. She quickly became a top contender for the No. 2 spot after her own White House campaign ended.

In announcing the pick on Tuesday, Biden called Harris a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

Harris joins Biden at a moment of national crisis. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 160,000 people in the US, far more than the toll experienced in other countries. Business closures and disruptions resulting from the pandemic have caused severe economic problems. Unrest, meanwhile, has emerged across the country.

Trump’s uneven handling of the virus crisis has given Biden an opening, and he enters the campaign in strong position against the incumbent president.

In adding Harris to the ticket, he can point to her relatively centrist record on issues such as health care and her background in law enforcement in the nation’s largest state.

Harris’ record as California attorney general and district attorney in San Francisco was heavily scrutinized during the Democratic primary and turned away some liberals and younger black voters who saw her as out of step on issues of racism in the legal system and police brutality.

She declared herself a “progressive prosecutor” who backs law enforcement reforms.

Biden, who spent eight years as former President Barack Obama’s vice president, has spent months weighing who would fill that same role in his White House.

He pledged in March to select a woman as his vice president, easing frustration among Democrats that the presidential race would center on two white men in their 70s.

The vice-presidential pick carries increased significance this year. If elected, Biden would be 78 when inaugurated in January, the oldest man to ever assume the presidency. He’s spoken of himself as a transitional figure and hasn’t fully committed to seeking a second term in 2024.

Harris, born in 1964 to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, spent much of her formative years in Berkeley, California. Harris won her first election in 2003 when she became San Francisco’s district attorney. She created a reentry program for low-level drug offenders and cracked down on student truancy.

She was elected California’s attorney general in 2010, the first woman and Black person to hold the job, and focused on issues including the foreclosure crisis. She declined to defend the state’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage and was later overturned by the US Supreme Court.

After being elected to the Senate in 2016, she quickly gained attention for her assertive questioning of Trump administration officials during congressional hearings.

Harris launched her presidential campaign in early 2019 with the slogan “Kamala Harris For the People,” a reference to her courtroom work.

But the early promise of her campaign eventually faded. Her law enforcement background prompted skepticism from some progressives, and she struggled to land on a consistent message that resonated with voters. Facing fundraising problems, she abruptly withdrew from the race in December 2019.

At an event for Biden earlier this summer, Harris said: “Joe has empathy, he has a proven track record of leadership and more than ever before we need a president of the United States who understands who the people are, sees them where they are, and has a genuine desire to help and knows how to fight to get us where we need to be.”

During the same event, she bluntly assailed Trump, labeling him a “drug pusher” for his promotion of the unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

After Trump tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in response to protests about the death of George Floyd, Harris said his remarks “yet again show what racism looks like.”