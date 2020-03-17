Biden vows to choose female running mate

Home » World

Former US Vice President Joe Biden made a firm commitment to pick a woman as his running mate during his first one-on-one Democratic primary debate with Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday.

“If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration, will look like the country and I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be my vice president,” Biden said during the debate.

“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow and I would pick a woman to be my vice president,” said Biden.

Sanders said he was almost certain to pick a woman as his running mate if he can win the nomination.

“In all likelihood, I would,” Sanders said, adding it’s more important for him to choose a progressive to run alongside him.

“There are progressive women out there,” said the senator.

The face-off came amid worries about the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the US. There was no handshake between the two and no audience. They stood 1.8 meters apart at the podiums.

The pandemic became the central topic during the debate. Sanders used the outbreak as an opportunity to push for his signature issue, “Medicare for All,” while Biden argued Americans are “looking for results, not a revolution” and it is not the time for massive structural change to the economy.