The story appears on
Page A9
March 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Biden vows to choose female running mate
Former US Vice President Joe Biden made a firm commitment to pick a woman as his running mate during his first one-on-one Democratic primary debate with Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday.
“If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration, will look like the country and I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be my vice president,” Biden said during the debate.
“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow and I would pick a woman to be my vice president,” said Biden.
Sanders said he was almost certain to pick a woman as his running mate if he can win the nomination.
“In all likelihood, I would,” Sanders said, adding it’s more important for him to choose a progressive to run alongside him.
“There are progressive women out there,” said the senator.
The face-off came amid worries about the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the US. There was no handshake between the two and no audience. They stood 1.8 meters apart at the podiums.
The pandemic became the central topic during the debate. Sanders used the outbreak as an opportunity to push for his signature issue, “Medicare for All,” while Biden argued Americans are “looking for results, not a revolution” and it is not the time for massive structural change to the economy.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.