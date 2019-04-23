Billionaire loses 3 children in attacks

Home » World

DENMARK’S richest man Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, a spokesman for Povlsen’s fashion firm said yesterday.

Danish media said the family had been on holiday in Sri Lanka. Three days before the attacks, daughter Alma shared a family holiday photo of her siblings Astrid, Agnes and Alfred, calling them “three little bears.”

Povlsen is the owner of fashion firm Bestseller, which includes brands like Vero Moda and Jack & Jones, and is the majority stakeholder in Asos and Zalando.

He owns more than 1 percent of all the land in Scotland, according to Forbes.