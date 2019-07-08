Advanced Search

July 8, 2019

Bitter Afghan rivals hold peace talks in Doha

Source: AFP | 00:19 UTC+8 July 8, 2019 | Print Edition

Dozens of powerful Afghans, including bitter rivals, met the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, yesterday, discussing a possible cease-fire and the future of women and minorities after 18 years of conflict.

Stakes are high for the talks which follow a week of direct engagement between the United States and the Taliban with both sides eying a resolution to the bloody conflict.

Washington has said it wants to seal a political deal with the Taliban ahead of Afghan presidential polls due in September to allow foreign forces to begin to withdraw.

Security was tight at the luxury hotel hosting the intra-Afghan summit as around 70 delegates filed into the hall. They sat in a vast semi-circle facing a large video screen and the hosts from Qatar and Germany.

