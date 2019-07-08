The story appears on
Page A9
July 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Bitter Afghan rivals hold peace talks in Doha
Dozens of powerful Afghans, including bitter rivals, met the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, yesterday, discussing a possible cease-fire and the future of women and minorities after 18 years of conflict.
Stakes are high for the talks which follow a week of direct engagement between the United States and the Taliban with both sides eying a resolution to the bloody conflict.
Washington has said it wants to seal a political deal with the Taliban ahead of Afghan presidential polls due in September to allow foreign forces to begin to withdraw.
Security was tight at the luxury hotel hosting the intra-Afghan summit as around 70 delegates filed into the hall. They sat in a vast semi-circle facing a large video screen and the hosts from Qatar and Germany.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.