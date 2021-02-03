Blacks and Hispanics in US lag behind on vaccine

Home » World

Early data on US coronavirus vaccinations released on Monday suggests that blacks and Hispanics received a smaller proportion of shots than their representation among health-care workers and nursing home residents, two priority groups for COVID-19 inoculations.

The United States needs more complete data on the race and ethnicity of people who have been vaccinated, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Blacks and Hispanics have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 with a disproportionate number of deaths, and public health officials have called for equity in vaccine distribution.

Race data was only available for about half the 12.9 million people vaccinated in the United States between December 14 and January 14.

Blacks received 5.4 percent of shots reported with race/ethnicity data, the CDC said, despite national data showing they made up 16 percent of health-care workers and 14 percent of nursing home residents.

Hispanics received 11.5 percent of the shots, according to the available data, while making up 13 percent of health-care workers and 5 percent of nursing home residents.

Whites received 60.4 percent of shots and accounted for 60 percent of health-care workers and 75 percent of nursing home residents.

Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, said on Monday that the data so far suggests that Black Americans and other non-white groups are not being vaccinated at the same rate as white Americans.

She added she thinks that if data had been collected for everyone who received shots, it would show an even greater imbalance.