Blast wounds 4 at Russian military school

Home » World

A BLAST caused by an unidentified explosive device has wounded four at a military academy in Russia’s northwestern city of Saint Petersburg, the country’s Investigative Committee said.

“According to preliminary information, four servicemen received various injuries,” it said in a statement, adding that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said three people were wounded in the blast yesterday night.

“An explosion of an unidentified explosive device took place around 1:30pm in Saint Petersburg in staff premises of an administrative building at the Mozhaisky academy,” the ministry said in a statement cited by agencies.

It described the device as lacking casing, meaning that it was not a military device such as a mortar shell.

“Everyone is alive,” Saint Petersburg’s Acting Governor Alexander Belov told the media.

“Three people are injured, one is lightly injured,” Belov said, without clarifying whether that made the total number of wounded three or four.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the incident, saying it was working to establish “the origin of the detonated object.”

The TASS news agency reported that military prosecutors were inspecting the site.

A cadet who gave her name only as Natalya said “everyone is being evacuated.” She added that “it looked like something exploded on the first floor” but said she did not have any more information.