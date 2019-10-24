Boeing jet’s design faults key to fatal crash: report

Home » World

Mechanical and design problems with a Boeing 737 MAX flight control system were key factors in the crash of a Lion Air jet last year, Indonesian investigators told victims’ families in a briefing on their findings yesterday.

But some grieving relatives expressed anger that investigators were not planning to blame the US airplane maker or budget carrier for the disaster in their final crash report expected tomorrow.

“We’re not satisfied with the explanation from investigators, but we have no choice but to accept it,” Epi Syamsul Qomar, who lost his son, said after a closed-door meeting with investigators in Jakarta.

All 189 passengers and crew were killed when the Boeing 737 MAX slammed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on October 29 last year.

A few months later, the model was grounded worldwide after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed, killing 157 people aboard.

Preliminary investigations into both accidents implicated the model’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System, an automated flight-handling mechanism that pilots were unable to control.

In a slide-show presentation, Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee told relatives their report would include problems with the MCAS as a “contributing factor.”

“During the design and certification of the (737 MAX), assumptions were made about pilot response to malfunctions which, even though consistent with current industry guidelines, turned out to be incorrect,” said the presentation.

It added that the system was vulnerable to the sole sensor it relied on for inputs and that a replaced sensor on the doomed Lion Air plane had been “miscalibrated” during an earlier repair.