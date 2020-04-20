Border closure extended

Home » World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday the United States and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days and will be undoubtedly longer before the restriction is removed. He said the extended closure will keep people on both sides safe.

“The agreement is the same terms. It’s just extended for another 30 days. It will ensure we continue to get essential goods and services back and forth across the border,” he said.

Trudeau said in French that the restrictions will remain in place for “many, many weeks to come” and then added in English that it will “undoubtedly” be for many weeks.

US President Donald Trump said last week that the US-Canada border will be among the first borders to open and said the US and Canada are doing well in handling the pandemic. The US has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

The US and Canada also agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic, but that agreement was due to expire next week.

Nearly 200,000 people cross that border daily in normal times.

Many of Canada’s cases have come from those returning from the US and there has been concern that Trudeau might reopen the border again amid pressure from Trump.