Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

July 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Boyband producer dies

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Japan’s leading boyband star-maker Johnny Kitagawa, who built an entertainment empire and broke records with his acts, has died of a stroke, his company said. He was 87.

Kitagawa was behind the birth of J-pop groups, including SMAP, TOKIO and Arashi, that dominated Japan’s showbusiness industry and won adoring fans across Asia. He was born in Los Angeles, started as a producer in the 1960s and held three Guinness World Records — for producing the most No. 1 singles, the most No. 1 acts and the most concerts by an individual. He collapsed on June 18 and died of a brain hemorrhage at a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday, his company Johnny and Associates said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿