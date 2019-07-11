The story appears on
July 11, 2019
Boyband producer dies
Japan’s leading boyband star-maker Johnny Kitagawa, who built an entertainment empire and broke records with his acts, has died of a stroke, his company said. He was 87.
Kitagawa was behind the birth of J-pop groups, including SMAP, TOKIO and Arashi, that dominated Japan’s showbusiness industry and won adoring fans across Asia. He was born in Los Angeles, started as a producer in the 1960s and held three Guinness World Records — for producing the most No. 1 singles, the most No. 1 acts and the most concerts by an individual. He collapsed on June 18 and died of a brain hemorrhage at a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday, his company Johnny and Associates said.
