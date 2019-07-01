The story appears on
July 1, 2019
Brazil bans train art
A BRAZILIAN court has banned street artists in Rio de Janeiro from performing in subway carriages, saying they disturb commuters’ “tranquility.”
The Rio Court of Justice said a law introduced last year allowing and regulating performance art inside metro and train cars was “unconstitutional.” Federal senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, had challenged the legislation. “It is up to each person to choose, according to their values and convictions, what type of art to attend and at what moment,” Judge Heleno Pereira Nunes said in a majority decision. Passengers should be able to “exercise their right to tranquility, which is not possible when exposed to shouting and loud noises from musical instruments.” Artists are considering an appeal.
