Brit jailed in Singapore for not wearing mask

A BRITISH man jailed in Singapore for breaking coronavirus protocols by refusing to wear a face mask was released yesterday and will be deported, the country’s prison department said.

Benjamin Glynn, 40, was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to six weeks in jail but was released due to time served while remanded, which included two weeks in a mental health institution, the Singapore Prison Service said.

Glynn was found guilty on four charges over his failure to wear a mask on a train in May and at a subsequent court appearance in July, as well as causing a public nuisance and using threatening words towards public servants.

The SPS said Glynn was being processed by Singapore’s immigration authority, which would make arrangements for his deportation.

The judge had sent Glynn for psychiatric assessment due to his conduct and remarks made in court.

The judge told Glynn he was “completely misguided” in his belief that he was exempt from Singapore’s laws on wearing masks.