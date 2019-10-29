Britain’s rocky road out of bloc

Home » World

VOTE to leave

In a referendum on June 23, 2016, Britons vote by 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the 28-nation EU. Conservative party leader David Cameron, who had led the campaign to remain, resigns as prime minister the next day.

May becomes PM

Theresa May, the interior minister who also backed remaining in the EU, becomes prime minister on July 13.

On January 17, 2017, she sets out her Brexit strategy, saying Britain will leave Europe’s single market.

2-year exit triggered

On March 29, 2017, the government triggers a two-year timetable for withdrawal with a letter to the EU Council formally announcing Britain's aim to leave.

The Brexit deadline is set for March 29, 2019.

Lost majority

To strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, May calls a snap election for June 8, 2017. But the Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority and, to stay in power, strike a deal for support from Northern Ireland's hardline Democratic Unionist Party.

Draft deal agreed

On November 13, 2018 British and EU negotiators agree on a draft divorce deal and it is approved by EU leaders a week later. But May faces an angry backlash from her own party over the some trade terms.

Rejected three times

In a first parliament vote on the deal on January 15, 2019, MPs vote 432 to 202 against — the biggest government defeat in British parliamentary history. The House of Commons rejects the deal again on March 12 — 391-242. On March 27, May promises to resign if her Brexit deal is adopted. Parliament votes against it for a third time on March 29 — by 344 to 286.

Deadline delays

The EU agrees to delay Brexit until May 22 and then until October 31, 2019. It means Britain is obliged to organize European Parliament elections on May 23.

Johnson elected

The European election defeat prompts May to announce she will step down as Conservative leader on June 7. On July 23, party members vote for Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson as their new leader. He vows to take Britain out of the EU on October 31.

MPs want more time

On October 17, leaders of both sides announce they have agreed on a new draft divorce deal. But on October 19 British MPs delay their decision, arguing they need more time to study it. That means Johnson is obliged by law to write to the EU to ask for another delay, although he does not sign the letter.

EU postponement

On October 22 British MPs approve in principle the Brexit deal struck with the EU. But they reject Johnson’s bid to fast-track final approval before October 31.

On October 24, Johnson moots a snap general election in December and yesterday EU members agree to postpone Brexit by three months.