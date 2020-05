British PM names son after 2 of his doctors

Home » World

BORIS Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader’s life as he battled COVID-19 complications.

Symonds announced the name on Saturday on Instagram beside a picture of her and the boy, who already has thick hair resembling the blond thatch of his father.

Symonds, 32, said Wilfred, who was born on Wednesday, was named after Johnson’s grandfather, while Lawrie came from her grandfather.

The choice of Nicholas, Symonds said, was a nod to Nick Price and Nick Hart — two doctors who the couple have praised for saving Johnson’s life at St Thomas’ hospital last month.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Symonds said, adding her thanks to the maternity staff of University College London Hospital.

“My heart is full.”

Johnson, 55, returned to work last Monday after recuperating from COVID-19, which had left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the pandemic.

He thanked the doctors at St Thomas’ whom, he said, had “saved my life, no question.”

“We are honored and humbled to have been recognized in this way,” said Price, director of infection at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital, and Hart, director of respiratory and critical care.

Symonds, a former public relations executive, also had symptoms of the virus but recovered more swiftly.

She had said in February that the baby was due in early summer.

Johnson, who was present at the birth, will take a short period of paternity leave later in the year.

Symonds and Johnson have been living together in Downing Street since he became prime minister in July. They announced in February they were expecting their first child and that they were engaged to be married.

Once dubbed “Bonking Boris” by Britain’s tabloid media, Johnson has had a complicated private life.

He was once sacked from the Conservative Party’s policy team while in opposition for lying about an extra-marital affair.

He has been divorced twice and refuses to say how many children he has fathered.