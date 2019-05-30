Advanced Search

May 30, 2019

Buhari’s second term

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 May 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari began his second term as head of Africa’s most populous nation yesterday, facing greater pressure to defeat Islamic extremism and boost the oil-dependent economy amid concerns over his health.

The 76-year-old former military dictator read the oath of office from a card as he stood beside his wife, wearing a traditional white robe and sunglasses in Abuja. Buhari won the February election despite serious questions about his health, having spent more than 150 days outside the country for unspecified medical treatment. Along with a 25 percent jobless rate and poverty, Nigeria continues to confront a multitude of security threats. A new extremist faction pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group has made a deadly resurgence. The decade-old Boko Haram insurgency also remains a threat.

