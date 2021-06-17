California back in business with Hollywood flair

Home » World

Welcome back California: San Francisco announced the return of its iconic cable cars; Disneyland threw open its doors to out-of-state tourists.

And Governor Gavin Newsom marked the day with Hollywood flair, visiting Universal Studios to celebrate the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions and what he called the “full reopening” of the Golden State’s economy on Tuesday.

“California has turned the page. Let us all celebrate this remarkable milestone,” an exuberant and maskless Newsom declared from an outdoor stage at Universal Studios Hollywood, where he hosted a game show-style selection of 10 residents to receive US$1.5 million apiece, just for getting vaccinated.

“Today is a day to reconnect with strangers, loved ones, family members. Give people hugs.”

Life-sized Minions, Avengers and other movie mascots danced and cheered during festivities to mark what Newsom called a new day for California, which was the first state in the country to order a coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 and is among the last to fully reopen. President Joe Biden on Tuesday encouraged nationwide July 4 celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy.

At midnight, California lifted most of its pandemic restrictions, meaning no more state rules on physical distancing or capacity limits at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, museums, amusement parks, stadiums or anywhere else. Masks are no longer mandated for vaccinated people in most settings, though businesses and counties can still require them and other restrictions.

The Democratic governor pointed to the more than 40 million doses of vaccine administered to more than 70 percent of the state’s adults — and the resulting plunge in cases as the reason for the reopening. California has one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, below 1 percent.

The reopening doesn’t necessarily mean people will immediately flock to places and events they once packed or that businesses will opt to return to full capacity.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city’s landmark cable cars will start running again in August, after being halted at the start of the pandemic.

Across the street from the cable car stop in Fisherman’s Wharf at the Buena Vista cafe, manager Larry Silva said he wished they would restart sooner.

“But that’s what we get,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a really strong summer, and to seeing more outside tourists.”