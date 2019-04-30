The story appears on
April 30, 2019
California program ends
TWO giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo in California will return to China in the coming days, ending a more than two-decade conservation program.
The two pandas, Bai Yun and her 6-year-old cub Xiao Liwu, will be sent back after three weeks of goodbyes that culminated over the weekend. “We knew when we started the program that they were not our bears and that they wouldn’t be staying so that was always in our minds,” the pandas’ keeper, Dallas Dumont, said.
