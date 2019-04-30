Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

April 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

California program ends

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2019 | Print Edition

TWO giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo in California will return to China in the coming days, ending a more than two-decade conservation program.

The two pandas, Bai Yun and her 6-year-old cub Xiao Liwu, will be sent back after three weeks of goodbyes that culminated over the weekend. “We knew when we started the program that they were not our bears and that they wouldn’t be staying so that was always in our minds,” the pandas’ keeper, Dallas Dumont, said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿