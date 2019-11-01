The story appears on
Page A3
November 1, 2019
Cancelation of summit justified
CHINA understands and respects Chile’s decision to cancel the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday that Chile would no longer host the APEC summit and the COP25 climate summit set for November and December, due to the social crisis facing the South American country.
When asked to comment, spokesperson Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing that “China understands and respects the decision, and believes that the government and the people of Chile have the ability to safeguard the country’s stability and social peace, as well as restore order as soon as possible.”
The spokesperson said that Chile had put considerable work into the preparations for the APEC summit.
