May 4, 2020
Chinese medical aid lands in Madrid
A Boeing 777 carrying 56 tons of medical equipment from China landed in Madrid late on Saturday night, the regional government said.
The consignment from Shanghai included 315 multi-parameter monitors, used in intensive care units. The material was taken to Pavilion 10 at the IFEMA exhibition center in Madrid, being temporarily converted as a warehouse during the pandemic.
Saturday’s load was the sixth to arrive in Madrid from China since April 2, bringing a total of 18 million items, such as facemasks, protective gowns and shoe coverings.
Madrid is Spain’s worst-hit region with over 62,000 cases and 8,332 deaths.
(Xinhua)
