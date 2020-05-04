Chinese medical aid lands in Madrid

Home » World

A Boeing 777 carrying 56 tons of medical equipment from China landed in Madrid late on Saturday night, the regional government said.

The consignment from Shanghai included 315 multi-parameter monitors, used in intensive care units. The material was taken to Pavilion 10 at the IFEMA exhibition center in Madrid, being temporarily converted as a warehouse during the pandemic.

Saturday’s load was the sixth to arrive in Madrid from China since April 2, bringing a total of 18 million items, such as facemasks, protective gowns and shoe coverings.

Madrid is Spain’s worst-hit region with over 62,000 cases and 8,332 deaths.

