Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago

A CHINESE woman who passed security checkpoints at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida carrying a thumb drive coded with “malicious” software has been arrested for entering a restricted property and making false statements to officials.

Documents filed by the Secret Service in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida say that shortly after noon on Saturday, Yujing Zhang approached a Secret Service agent screening visitors to Mar-a-Lago seeking entrance to the club.

Zhang produced two Chinese passports displaying her photo and said she wanted to go to the pool. Secret Service officers could not initially find her name on an access list for the property, but resort officials allowed her on the property on the assumption she was related to a member. Resort personnel became suspicious after Zhang appeared to have trouble explaining why she was visiting Mar-a-Lago.

Zhang initially said she was there for an event hosted by the United Nations Chinese American Association. But resort staff found no such event was scheduled.