Page A11
November 12, 2018
Page A11
November 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Christmas tree raised
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 lights as one of New York City’s star holiday attractions. The 22-meter tall, 12-ton Norway spruce arrived on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning and was hoisted by a crane into a spot overlooking the Rockefeller skating rink. Crowds will see the tree burst alive with 8 kilometers of LED multicolored lights and a 400 kilogram Swarovski crystal star during a televised ceremony on November 28.
