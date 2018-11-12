Christmas tree raised

Home » World

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 lights as one of New York City’s star holiday attractions. The 22-meter tall, 12-ton Norway spruce arrived on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning and was hoisted by a crane into a spot overlooking the Rockefeller skating rink. Crowds will see the tree burst alive with 8 kilometers of LED multicolored lights and a 400 kilogram Swarovski crystal star during a televised ceremony on November 28.