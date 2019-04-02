Committee may seek full Mueller report

Home » World

The Democrat-led US House Judiciary Committee said it will vote tomorrow on whether to authorize subpoenas to obtain Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers will also consider subpoenas for underlying evidence from Mueller’s investigation and from five former aides to President Donald Trump, including White House counsel Donald McGahn and political adviser Steve Bannon. The committee said yesterday they may have documents related to the Mueller probe.

Democrats have become increasingly frustrated over Attorney General William Barr’s plan to share only a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page report with Congress.

The committee will vote on a resolution to allow House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to issue subpoenas at his own discretion.

Trump and the White House have hailed the report as a victory. But Democrats have taken issue with Barr’s intervention.

“Congress, not the attorney general, has a duty under the constitution to determine whether wrongdoing has occurred,” Nadler wrote in the New York Times yesterday. “It is not the attorney general’s job to step in and substitute his judgment for the special counsel’s. That responsibility falls to Congress — and specifically to the House Judiciary Committee — as it has in every similar investigation in modern history.”

A week ago, Nadler and the Democratic heads of five other House committees gave Barr until today to provide the full Mueller report and underlying evidence.