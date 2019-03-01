Conflict grounds flights

Home » World

Thousands of air travelers worldwide were left stranded yesterday after Pakistan closed its airspace in response to escalating tensions with India.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said it would keep the airspace shut until 11:59pm, disrupting major routes between Europe and Southeast Asia.

Thai Airways has canceled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers.

“All THAI flights from Bangkok to Europe departing near midnight of 27 FEB through early 28 FEB and from Europe to Bangkok departing on 27 FEB have been cancelled due to Pakistan airspace closure,” the airline said on its Twitter page.

The decision affected its services to London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen and Oslo, but the airline said later that it was resuming normal operations to Europe.

Singapore Airlines was also forced to direct flights to Europe to refuel, while a flight to Frankfurt was canceled.

The CAA said yesterday morning that it had temporarily restored its airspace, with three flights departing from Pakistan. They were an Emirates service from Peshawar to Dubai, an Air Arabia flight from Peshawar to Ras al-Khaimah in the UAE and a Qatar Airways flight from Peshawar to Doha.

Saudi Airlines also suspended all flights to Pakistan “until further notice.”