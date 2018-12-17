Controversial US interior secretary quits

Home » World

US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest, will be leaving the administration at the end of the year, President Donald Trump has said.

In his resignation letter, Zinke said “vicious and politically motivated attacks” against him had “created an unfortunate distraction” in fulfilling the agency’s mission.

Trump, in tweeting Zinke’s departure, said the former Montana congressman “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week.

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as Trump heads into his third year in office facing increased legal exposure due to intensifying investigations into his campaign, business, foundation and administration.

As interior secretary, Zinke pushed to develop oil, natural gas and coal beneath public lands in line with the administration’s business-friendly aims.

But he has been dogged by ethics probes, including one centered on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created.

Investigators also are reviewing Zinke’s decision to block two tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut and his redrawing of boundaries to shrink a Utah national monument. Zinke has denied wrongdoing.

It was reported last month that the department’s internal watchdog had referred an investigation of Zinke to the Justice Department.

Zinke’s travels with his wife, Lola Zinke, also had come under scrutiny.

The Interior’s inspector general’s office said Zinke allowed his wife to ride in government vehicles with him despite a department policy that prohibits non-government officials from doing so.

The report also said the department spent more than US$25,000 to provide security for the couple when they took a vacation to Turkey and Greece.

Trump said in autumn that he was evaluating Zinke’s future in the administration in light of the allegations.

Trump never established a deep personal connection with Zinke but appreciated how he stood tall against criticisms from environmental groups as he worked to roll back protections.

Zinke in November denied he was hunting for his next job.

“I enjoy working for the president,” he said. “If you do your job, he supports you.

“I think I’m probably going to be the commander of space command. How’s that one?”

Democratic leaders in Congress were scathing in response to the news that Zinke was leaving.

“Ryan Zinke was one of the most toxic members of the Cabinet in the way he treated our environment, our precious public lands, and the way he treated the government like it was his personal honey pot,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said.

“The swamp Cabinet will be a little less foul without him.”