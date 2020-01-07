Counting the cost in lives and dollars

Home » World

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra AU$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.

The New Zealand Defence Force said the first of three air force helicopters being sent to help departed yesterday while the other two were expected over the next two days.

About 67,000 people have left or been evacuated from fire-ravaged areas in Victoria, state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said.

New South Wales state power distributor Essential Energy said its network had suffered “significant damage,” with almost 24,000 customers without power.

As conditions eased, the NSW fire service said residents of Bega, Tathra, Merimbula, Eden, Pambula, Bermagui and villages to the north and south can now return, although they need to be cautious.

Insurers have received 5,850 bushfire-related claims in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland since the Insurance Council declared a bushfire catastrophe on November 8.

Losses are estimated at AU$375 million since November, with a further AU$56 million in insured property losses in September and October, the Insurance Council said.

Canberra was running short of masks as smoke blanketed the capital. The department responsible for coordinating the disaster response also closed due to poor air quality.

Forty-one US firefighters are in Victoria with 70 more from Canada and the US due tomorrow.

