DPRK, South Korea exchange gunfire at border

MULTIPLE gunshots fired from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea hit a South Korean guard post on the inter-Korean border, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said yesterday.

The bullets hit a South Korean guard post in the central front of the Demilitarized Zone at 7:41am local time, the JCS said in a statement, adding that no casualty or damage was reported.

Following the gunshots, the South Korean military first issued broadcast warnings and then fired back twice.

The JCS said that the South Korean military was taking action through its military communication lines with the DPRK to take a grasp on the situation and prevent further incidents, while maintaining a necessary defense posture.

The DMZ has left the Korean Peninsula divided since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice.

Meanwhile, an official newspaper of the DPRK on Saturday published photos of its top leader Kim Jong Un, whose recent disappearance has triggered much speculation.

The pictures posted by Rodong Sinmun were dated May 1 and were Kim’s first public appearance in weeks.

The whole front page and the second page of the newspaper carried a story with a dozen color-printed photos of Kim, showing the leader cutting the ribbon for the completion of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory northeast of the capital Pyongyang, visiting the factory and talking to workers.

A large photo of Kim, smiling and looking healthy, was displayed in the center of the front page, with eight pictures of Kim attending the event printed below. The second page continued with the story and several other photos.

Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong as well as other senior officials, including Pak Pong Ju, member of the presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, were also present at the ceremony.

It was Kim’s first public appearance since April 11, when he presided over a meeting to discuss the coronavirus.