DPRK confirms new missile test

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea “successfully” completed the test-firing of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM, on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday.

According to the report, the test-launch was conducted by the DPRK’s Academy of Defense Science on Tuesday morning.

“The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country’s defense technology advancement and the Navy’s underwater operational capabilities,” the report said.

The Republic of Korea’s military said on Tuesday that Pyongyang had fired a short-range missile, believed to be an SLBM, from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located.

The missile flew about 590 kilometers at a top altitude of around 60 kilometers, according to a report by the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

This is the eighth known major missile test by the DPRK so far this year, Yonhap reported.

Meanwhile, Sung Kim, United States special representative for the DPRK, made a new appeal on Monday for talks with the DPRK, insisting that the US has no hostile intent.

“We will seek diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies,” Kim said when meeting Noh Kyu-duk, ROK’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, in Washington ahead of a three-way meeting with senior Japanese official Takehiro Funakoshi on Tuesday.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un last week blamed the US for sanctions, dismissing Washington’s assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.