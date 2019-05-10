DPRK defends launches as exercise

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea fired off two projectiles, believed to be short-range missiles, eastward from its northwestern region on Thursday afternoon, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The unidentified projectiles were launched from an area in North Pyongan province, north of Pyongyang.

The projectiles, presumed to be short-range missiles, traveled some 420km and 270km, respectively, in the direction of the east, the JCS said in a brief statement.

It came just five days after the DPRK fired several short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Saturday.

DPRK yesterday described its firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile over the weekend as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticizing the launches.

DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency published a statement by an unnamed military spokesman who called South Korea’s criticism a “cock-and-bull story,” hours before senior defense officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan met in Seoul to discuss the DPRK launches.

A separate statement by a DPRK foreign ministry spokesman, also unnamed, described the launches as a “routine and self-defensive military drill.” It said Pyongyang has been demonstrating “maximum patience” over the impasse in nuclear talks with Washington and that “baseless allegations” against the DPRK’s legitimate exercise of sovereignty and self-defense rights would threaten to push things toward a direction “neither we nor they want to see at all.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s recent launches can be seen as its call for a rapid resumption of denuclearization talks.

Moon made the remarks during his appearance in the nationally televised talk show of local broadcaster KBS marking the second anniversary of his inauguration as president.

“(The DPRK’s recent projectile launches) are aimed to lead the denuclearization dialogue in the direction they want, and also aimed to call for the rapid resumption of the dialogue,” said Moon.