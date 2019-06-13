Advanced Search

June 13, 2019

DPRK is still committed to denuclearization

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 13, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA has called on related countries to continue making efforts to realize denuclearization and sustained peace on the Korean Peninsula through negotiations.

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of the first meeting of the top leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States in Singapore. But it seems the dialogue between the two countries has not made further progress.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang said the meeting between the leaders of DPRK and the United States in Singapore made important progress in the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

Although the pace of talks has slowed, the Korean Peninsula issue is still within the framework of political settlement, as the DPRK is still committed to denuclearization, he said. It is China’s hope that all parties concerned will keep contact.

