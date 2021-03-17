DPRK lashes out at SK amid military exercise

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on Monday slammed the ongoing military exercises jointly held by South Korea and the United States, and warned of possible retaliation, the official Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday.

As “the South Korean authorities persist in hostile acts of denying dialogue and completely destroy the foundation of trust through ceaseless war games, we cannot but put on the agenda the issue of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, an organization for dialogue with the south which has no reason for its existence,” said Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, in a statement.

“We also examine the issue of dissolving the Kumgangsan International Tourism Bureau and other organizations concerned,” she said.

“We will watch the future attitude and actions of the South Korean authorities,” she said, adding “if they dare resort to more provocative acts, we may take a special measure of resolutely abrogating even the north-south military agreement.”

South Korea and the United States started their annual springtime military drills on March 8, which will last till tomorrow. This year’s military drills were much reduced in size due to COVID-19 pandemic.