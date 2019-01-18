DPRK official heads to Washington

Home » World

A TOP official of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea left for Washington yesterday, reports said, for talks with his US counterpart ahead of an expected summit between US President Donald Trump and DPRK’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yong Chol, the counterpart to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in denuclearization talks, was seen getting into a vehicle at Beijing airport after flying in from Pyongyang, pictures showed.

Hours later, he left the Chinese capital on a United Airlines flight, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, adding that he was accompanied by two DPRK officials.

He was expected to meet Pompeo today before paying a courtesy call on Trump.

Kim’s trip comes as expectations grow for a second US-DPRK summit after Kim Jong Un last week went to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The summit, which observers say will probably be held in either Vietnam or Thailand, is expected despite a lack of progress in denuclearization negotiations.

At their first meeting in Singapore in June the two leaders signed a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work toward “the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”