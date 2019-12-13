DPRK warns US risking nuclear talks

Home » World

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea accused the United States of “hostile provocation” yesterday for criticizing its ballistic missile tests during a United Nations Security Council meeting and warned that the Trump administration may have blown its chance to salvage nuclear negotiations.

An unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the “foolish” US comments helped DPRK reach a “definite decision” about its next steps as it approaches an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms to revive the nuclear talks. DPRK did not specify what those steps were.

At a Security Council meeting on Wednesday, US ambassador Kelly Craft said DPRK’s “deeply counterproductive” ballistic missile tests risk closing the door on prospects for negotiating peace but said the Trump administration is “prepared to be flexible” and take concrete, parallel steps toward an agreement on resuming talks.

“The US talks about dialogue, whenever it opens its mouth, but it is too natural that the US has nothing to present before us though dialogue may open,” the DPRK spokesperson said in a statement on state media.