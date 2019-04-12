The story appears on
DPRK’s Kim threatens a ‘telling blow’
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country needs to deliver a “telling blow” to those imposing sanctions by ensuring its economy is more self-reliant, state media Korean Central News Agency said yesterday.
It was the first time Kim stated the DPRK’s position on the second US-DPRK summit in Hanoi that collapsed in February, and signaled a continued focus on economic development.
On the DPRK’s position on the summit, Kim said he would double down on efforts to create a self-supporting national economy “so as to deal a telling blow to the hostile forces who go with bloodshot eyes miscalculating that sanctions can bring (DPRK) to its knees,” KCNA said.
US-DPRK engagement has appeared to be in limbo since the February 27-28 summit in Hanoi, which collapsed over differences about how far the DPRK was willing to limit its nuclear program and the degree of US willingness to ease economic sanctions.
