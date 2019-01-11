DR Congo opposition leader in surprise win

Home » World

Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission yesterday declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi the surprise winner of last month’s presidential election, but the runner-up dismissed the outcome as an “electoral coup.”

The result sets the stage for Congo’s first democratic transfer of power, but also a tense political standoff with the potential for the kind of violence that followed polls in 2006 and 2011 whose outcome was contested.

Vote tallies by Congo’s Catholic church showed second-placed opposition candidate Martin Fayulu as victor, according to two diplomats briefed on the findings.

Tshisekedi won with 38.57 percent of more than 18 million ballots cast, said Corneille Nangaa, the president of the election commission.

“Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo is declared the provisionally elected president of Democratic Republic of Congo,” Nangaa said, to a mixture of cheers and gasps inside the commission headquarters.

In the Kinshasa neighborhood of Limete where Tshisekedi lives, thousands of people danced in the streets in celebration.

Some chanted that Congo had “turned the page” on the Kabila era, which began in 1997.