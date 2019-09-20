Damage but no deaths as Humberto hits Bermuda

Home » World

Hurricane Humberto blew off rooftops, toppled trees and knocked out power as it blew past the British Atlantic island of Bermuda. But officials said yesterday that the Category 3 storm caused no reported deaths.

“We’ve made it through and everyone is safe,” Bermuda’s Premier David Burt said. “That’s what is most important.”

Bermuda’s Security Minister Wayne Caines said schools and government offices would remain closed and he asked people to stay off roads while emergency crews clear them and remove power lines damaged by the hurricane, which had winds of about 195 kilometers per hour at its nearest approach the Bermuda on Wednesday night.

He said yesterday that 28,000 customers on the island of 70,000 people remained without power in the morning.

The US National Hurricane Center said Humberto still had maximum sustained winds of at 205 kilometers an hour early yesterday, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward for 650 kilometers, covering a huge swath of ocean off New England and Nova Scotia.

The storm was centered about 400 kilometers north-northeast of Bermuda and moving to the east-northeast at a brisk 35 kilometers an hour.

Meanwhile, newly formed Hurricane Lorena was perched right on the coast of southern Mexico, threatening to cause flooding along in an area that has been suffering unusually dry weather.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers an hour yesterday morning and was centered about 40 kilometers southeast of Cabo Corrientes, which juts into the Pacific below Puerto Vallarta. It was moving to the north-northwest at 13 kilometers an hour.

The forecast track showed the storm nearing the Los Cabos resort area at the southern end of the Baja California Peninsula today’s night and tomorrow.

The storm could bring 12.5 to 25 centimeters of rain to parts of the region and Mexican officials voiced concern that some parts of southern Mexico could suffer flash floods and landslides.