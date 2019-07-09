Advanced Search

July 9, 2019

Daredevil scales tower

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 9, 2019 | Print Edition

An unknown daredevil yesterday scaled The Shard in London — currently the tallest building in the European Union — without the apparent assistance of a safety harness or ropes.

Footage of the stunt published by British newspapers showed the man climbing near the very top of the narrow pyramid-shaped building on the banks of the River Thames. “Police were called at 05:15 hours on Monday, following reports of a ‘free-climber’ on the Shard,” police said in a statement. “Emergency services attended and the man is now with officers. He was not arrested.” The Shard got a court injunction against Alain Robert — known as the French Spiderman — to stop his planned attempt in 2012. Robert’s representative said he was currently in Bali.

