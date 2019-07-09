The story appears on
Page A9
July 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Daredevil scales tower
An unknown daredevil yesterday scaled The Shard in London — currently the tallest building in the European Union — without the apparent assistance of a safety harness or ropes.
Footage of the stunt published by British newspapers showed the man climbing near the very top of the narrow pyramid-shaped building on the banks of the River Thames. “Police were called at 05:15 hours on Monday, following reports of a ‘free-climber’ on the Shard,” police said in a statement. “Emergency services attended and the man is now with officers. He was not arrested.” The Shard got a court injunction against Alain Robert — known as the French Spiderman — to stop his planned attempt in 2012. Robert’s representative said he was currently in Bali.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.