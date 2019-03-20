Advanced Search

March 20, 2019

Deadly rains strike Indonesia

Source: AP | 00:14 UTC+8 March 20, 2019 | Print Edition

The death toll from flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential downpours in Indonesia’s easternmost province has risen to 89, with dozens missing, officials said yesterday.

Floodwaters and landslides destroyed roads and bridges in several areas of Papua Province’s Jayapura District on Sunday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that in the worst-hit area, tons of mud, rocks and trees rolled down to a river that burst its banks, sweeping away residents.

