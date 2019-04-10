Death toll mounts in battle for Tripoli

Home » World

Casualties from the battle for Libya’s capital mounted yesterday while Islamic State killed three people in a desert town, illustrating how jihadists may exploit renewed chaos.

Medical facilities reported 47 people killed and 181 wounded in recent days as eastern forces seek to take Tripoli from an internationally recognized government, the World Health Organization said.

The fatalities were mainly fighters, although they also comprised nine civilians including two doctors, the WHO said.

The eastern Libyan National Army forces of Khalifa Haftar — a former general in ousted strongman Muammar Gaddafi’s army — seized the sparsely populated but oil-rich south earlier this year before heading toward Tripoli this month. They are fighting on the southern side of the city, where witnesses said on Monday afternoon the LNA had lost control of a former airport and withdrawn down the road.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, who has run Tripoli since 2016 as part of a UN-brokered deal that Haftar boycotted, is seeking to repel the LNA with the help of armed groups from Misrata.

Serraj’s forces carried out an airstrike on an LNA position in the suburb of Suq al-Khamis yesterday.

The renewed conflict threatens to disrupt oil supplies, boost migration across the Mediterranean to Europe and scupper UN plans for an election to end rivalries between parallel administrations in the east and west.