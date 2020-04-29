The story appears on
April 29, 2020
Demand for answers on WHO funds
A US congressional committee has demanded that the State Department produce documents to explain President Donald Trump’s decision to slash funds to the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee asked the State Department to list all meetings since December in which WHO funding was discussed and to hand over unredacted assessments on the decision’s impact in fighting COVID-19.
Representative Eliot Engel, the committee chairman, warned that Congress could force the State Department to turn over documents if it does not do so by May 4 at 5pm local time.
“To date, the Department of State’s justification for cutting WHO funding has come to the Congress in the form of a one-page talking points ‘fact sheet’ that contains few facts, no plan and no explanation of how suspending funds for the WHO will save lives here at home or around the world,” Engel said.
While acknowledging mistakes by the WHO, he called the UN body’s role “invaluable” and charged that Trump was seeking to deflect from his own failings in confronting the virus, which has infected 3 million people worldwide.
