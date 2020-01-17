Democrats set stage for impeachment trial

Home » World

IN a dramatic procession across the US Capitol, House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.

Trump complained anew on Wednesday that it was all a “hoax,” even as fresh details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.

The ceremonial pomp and protocol by the lawmakers prosecuting the case against Trump moved the impeachment out of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate, where the president’s team is mounting a defense aiming for swift acquittal.

“Today we will make history,” Pelosi said as she signed the documents, using multiple pens to hand out and mark the moment. “This president will be held accountable.”

The Senate was to transform itself into an impeachment court late yesterday.

The Constitution calls for Chief Justice John Roberts to preside at the trial, administering the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice.”