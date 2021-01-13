Divers recover flight recorder

Home » World

INDONESIAN divers yesterday retrieved the flight data recorder of the Sriwijaya Air plane from the seabed. The jet crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people onboard at the weekend.

Divers have also found a separate radio beacon, raising hopes that the cockpit voice recorder it was connected to could soon be found and reveal what caused the plane to lose control moments after takeoff.

“We are sure that, because the beacon that was attached to the cockpit voice recorder was also found around the area, so with high confidence, the cockpit voice recorder will soon be found,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said. With few immediate clues on what happened after takeoff, investigators will rely heavily on the flight recorders to determine what went wrong.

The Boeing 737-500 plane plunged into the sea on Saturday, four minutes after it departed from Jakarta’s main airport and disappeared off radar screens.

It was the second major air crash in Indonesia since 189 people were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta.

The National Transportation Safety Committee expects to download the FDR data within two to five days, its chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said.

“Hopefully we will be able to unveil the mystery of what caused this accident ... so this becomes a lesson for all of us to avoid this in the future,” Soerjanto said.

So far, the rescuers sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts. On Monday, they identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.

Initial findings showed the plane’s engine was running when it hit the water, based on jet parts retrieved from the sea. “The damage on the fan blade showed that the engine was still working on impact. This is consistent with the hypothesis that the plane’s system was still working at 250-feet altitude,” Soerjanto said.