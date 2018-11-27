The story appears on
Page A9
November 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Drug trial to control the spread of Ebola
Congo has begun the first trial to test the effectiveness and safety of four experimental Ebola drugs, the World Health Organization said yesterday.
The United Nations health agency described the multi-drug trial as “a giant step” that would “bring clarity about what works best.”
“While our focus remains on bringing this outbreak to an end, the launch of the randomized control trial in DRC (Congo) is an important step toward finally finding an Ebola treatment that will save lives,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Since the beginning of the Ebola outbreak in the North Kivu province in August, four therapeutic drugs have been used to treat patients, mAb 114, ZMapp, Remdesivir and Regeneron.
To date, more than 160 people have been treated with these experimental drugs.
Scientists will now have a clinical trial framework to collect data on the three antibody treatments and the antiviral.
Congo’s Health Ministry said the clinical trial began last week in Beni with ZMapp, mAb 114 and Remdesivir.
The number of patients who participate “will depend on the evolution of the epidemic and the willingness of patients to participate.”
This is Congo’s 10th outbreak since the virus was identified there in 1976. So far in the current outbreak in Congo, there have been 365 confirmed Ebola cases with 189 deaths.
Attempts to control the spread of the disease have been hampered by rebel fighting.
