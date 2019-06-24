The story appears on
June 24, 2019
Dust storm causes tent collapse in India, 14 die
At least 14 people were killed and over 50 injured yesterday after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering in India’s western state of Rajasthan, officials said.
The makeshift tent collapsed during a dust storm at Rani Bhatiyani temple in Barmer district, about 452 kilometers west of Jaipur, the capital.
“A tent collapsed here this evening during a dust storm. We are being told 14 people were killed and more than 50 people injured in the tragedy,” an official posted in Barmer said. “All the injured have been rushed to nearest hospitals in Balotra and Jodhpur.”
Following the storm, heavy rains lashed the area. Reports said in the wake of the storm a live wire snapped and several people were electrocuted.
According to officials, the people had gathered for a religious event.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described the loss of lives in the accident unfortunate and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Gehlot said he has ordered officials to rush to the spot to carry out rescue work.
“Relief and rescue work is being carried out by the local administration,” he said. “The concerned authorities have been instructed to investigate the incident, ensure speedy treatment of the injured and provide all possible assistance to the affected and their families.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the deaths.
