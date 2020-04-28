Dutch King’s Day celebrations muted

Home » World

There was no orange crush yesterday as coronavirus restrictions reined in festivities marking the Dutch king’s birthday.

Canals and streets in Amsterdam, normally choked with boats and revelers wearing wigs, hats, and anything else in the national color, orange, instead were eerily quiet as people stuck to a nationwide stay-at-home order.

Those who did venture out observed social distancing guidelines even as people handed out free tulips.

King Willem-Alexander celebrated his 53rd birthday with his family at home in their palace in a forest on the edge of The Hague after a mass celebration in the southern city of Maastricht was canceled.

Nevertheless, loyal followers, some wearing orange T-shirts and hats, cycled to the gates of the palace in the morning to peer through the railings.

In a nationally televised speech, the king paid tribute to health care workers and others battling the coronavirus.

Flanked by his wife Maxima and their three daughters, he said the annual holiday would be unique, “especially unique, because I hope it will be absolutely the last ‘King’s Day at Home’ in history.”

The only places that were clearly busy were bakeries, where long, well-spaced queues formed early of shoppers, waiting to snap up traditional King’s Day pastries decorated with orange frosting.