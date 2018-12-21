The story appears on
December 21, 2018
Dutch govt warning on refugee rescue
The Dutch government yesterday warned local volunteers who want to drive to Greece to fetch 150 asylum seekers over Christmas that their plan amounted to illegal human trafficking.
The “Let’s Bring Them Here” foundation is set to leave the central Dutch city of Utrecht for Athens today in a convoy of around 50 cars and a specially refurbished bus.
The foundation said the purpose of the 2,500-kilometer road trip was to “evacuate refugees” living in dire conditions in camps in Greece.
“A humanitarian disaster is ongoing,” the foundation said in a statement on its website, which also has a petition with some 44,700 signatures urging the Netherlands to take 1,000 refugees from Greece.
“Because we cannot wait for the authorities to respond to the signatures and something has to be done now, we are going to drive to Greece with about 50 cars,” the foundation said.
Let’s Bring Them Here has “announced to the Greek government that they are coming with the intent to bring 150 refugees home” to the Netherlands. But Dutch authorities poured cold water on the plan.
“Even though I share the concerns about the conditions in camps on the Greek islands, fetching people illegally and bringing them to the Netherlands without assurances is a bad idea,” Deputy Justice Minister Mark Harbers said.
